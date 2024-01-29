MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,478. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

