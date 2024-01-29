MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MFIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,478. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MidCap Financial Investment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.