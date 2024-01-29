Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 429,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $90.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

