MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 9.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 589,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,662,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

