MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 9.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.00. 589,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,662,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

