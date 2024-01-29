Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $86.90. 1,943,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,048. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

