Miramar Capital LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 76.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 236,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,322. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

