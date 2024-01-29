Miramar Capital LLC Has $370,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $224.00. 22,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

