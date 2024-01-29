Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.44. 508,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

