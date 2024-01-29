Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
Corning Stock Performance
Corning stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. 2,706,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Corning
In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
