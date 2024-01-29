Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. 2,706,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

