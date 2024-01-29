Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $425.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,224,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,763,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

