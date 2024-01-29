Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

