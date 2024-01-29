Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,814. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

