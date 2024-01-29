Miramar Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 547,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,485. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

