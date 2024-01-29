Miramar Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.