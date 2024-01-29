Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,722 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $245.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

