Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 381,137 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Blackstone worth $69,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.