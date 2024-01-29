Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 126,051 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $70,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

