Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 51,199 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $105,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

