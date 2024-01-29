Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 97,061 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Southern worth $66,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.