Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $103,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $810.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $803.83 and its 200 day moving average is $775.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

