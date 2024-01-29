Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $58.17 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $58,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.07. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

