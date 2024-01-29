Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 99,307 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $84,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

