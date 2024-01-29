Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $63,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 74,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

PSA opened at $289.88 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

