Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $55,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.81 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

