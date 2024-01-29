Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOD opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

