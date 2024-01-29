Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 291.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

