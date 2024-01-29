Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $573.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $573.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $601.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $648.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.28 and its 200 day moving average is $529.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.