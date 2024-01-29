MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.09. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 255,849 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

