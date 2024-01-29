Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. 364,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,760. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

