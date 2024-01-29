Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 0.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after buying an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after buying an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX remained flat at $29.11 during trading on Monday. 661,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

