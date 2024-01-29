Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

LMT traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.12. 1,023,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day moving average is $443.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

