Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

