Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,538,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 331,207 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

