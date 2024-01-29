Myro (MYRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $128.36 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Myro has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Myro token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a total market cap of $128.36 million and approximately $53.31 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.14505119 USD and is down -16.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $36,064,498.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

