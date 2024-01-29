National Bankshares Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.25.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.44 on Monday, reaching C$70.82. 26,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.78. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$52.94 and a 1-year high of C$74.78.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

