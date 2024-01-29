National Bankshares Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

First Capital Realty Company Profile

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

