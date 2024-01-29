National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.36.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

About Killam Apartment REIT

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.70. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$19.41.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.