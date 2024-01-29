National Bankshares Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.30.

GRT.UN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$73.46. 102,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.72 and a 1-year high of C$88.58.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

