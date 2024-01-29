National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. National Grid comprises 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $8,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $67.11. 32,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,281. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

