Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

