NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00007030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $144.33 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation.

