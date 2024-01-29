Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.60 on Monday, hitting $575.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

