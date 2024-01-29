NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.08 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

