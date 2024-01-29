New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 6%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.11. Approximately 413,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,877,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

