NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $559.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.64. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $599.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

