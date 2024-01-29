NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 929,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

