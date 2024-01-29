NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NEP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

