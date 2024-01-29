Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $178.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

