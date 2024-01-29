Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $57.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

