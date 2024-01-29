Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.